Four MPCC students selected for Phi Theta Kappa

Four Mid-Plains Community College students have been named to the 2022 Phi Theta Kappa All-Nebraska Academic Team.

They are Avery Johnson, of Hayes Center; Katy Bartell, of Eustis; Rae VanMilligan, of Marion, Iowa; and Taylor Thein, of West Branch, Iowa.

The students were recognized with medallions and certificates during an awards ceremony in Lincoln.

PTK introduced state academic teams in 1994 as a way to provide scholastic recognition to members, while promoting excellence at two-year colleges. The excellence aspect includes academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community service among other criteria.

PTK advisors from Mid-Plains campuses in McCook and North Platte were allowed to nominate two PTK members per campus.

