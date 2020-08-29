Let go of anger, and ‘go’
What makes you angry? Being forced to wear a mask into Walmart or Menards? Learning that someone left God out of a governmental gathering? Seeing someone of the same color of skin mistreated? Watching a clip from the news media that portrays a wrong being carried out by someone else?
We live in a time where everybody is angry about their perceived rights being ignored, violated or forgotten. Yet, to Christians, Jesus has the audacity to say that if we are angry with someone we are in danger of the “fires of hell”(Matthew 5:21,22). He says we are to honor our enemy. If someone slaps our right cheek we are to offer the left one. If someone sues the shirt off our back, then offer our coat too (Matthew 5:38-42). Quickly reconcile with those we disagree with so it will not interfere with our gifts to His church (Matthew 5:23-26).
It is time we stop being angry. Stop being angry about wearing a mask. Stop being angry about how God is no longer in the middle of our government’s focus. Stop being angry when someone of the same color of skin is mistreated. Stop carrying all these broken behaviors in our heart.
As Christians we know we live in a broken world (Genesis 3:23a). We know it didn’t begin that way (Genesis 1:31a). We know it broke when we knowingly chose to do wrong (Genesis 3:16-19). We understand that evil roams like a hungry lion.
Yet, in spite of that, we believe there is hope — a hope that comes in knowing Jesus as Lord and Savior.
So, when we experience the brokenness surrounding this pandemic, racial misunderstandings, governmental struggles and everyday conflicts at the local store, we respond with hope, not anger.
Instead of being angry with a business, we offer how can we help. Instead of increasing the anxiety with our politicians, we offer to pray for them. We go and stand next to the mistreated and let inappropriate actions be upon us instead of the wounded. It is time we go.
Stop being angry about perceived wrongs. In Acts 1:8 Jesus clearly said “Go”; it’s time we listened. We are a sent people, not an angry mob. We move toward the brokenness. We listen instead of shouting. We stand when others run. It is time for Christians to hear the battle cry: “Go.”
Pastor Brent Montgomery
Valley Christian Church
North Platte
