In the second half of Colossians 3:12, Paul writes, “Clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.”
This command isn’t talking about physical attire, but about taking an active responsibility to adopt a mindset that displays these inner attitudes and dispositions. So what does this look like, and what would motivate a person to do this?
We clothe ourselves with these qualities by consciously choosing them while simultaneously refusing to dwell on or give place to their opposites.
For instance, I can clothe myself with compassion or with a critical spirit toward those who are in leadership over me. Do I find myself quicker to practice compassion and seek to be persuaded by their direction and decisions, or do I complain and grumble when their course doesn’t suit me?
I can clothe myself with kindness toward others or disregard their needs. Kindness puts the other person’s interests ahead of my own. In the same way, I can clothe myself with gentleness or harshness. How do I react to people who disagree with me? Does my Twitter/Facebook/Insta feed reflect a heart filled with kindness and gentleness or with disregard and harshness? How do I speak about people who aren’t like me, or who disagree with my opinions, when they’re not around? Do I treat the “other side” with kindness and gentleness or harshness and disregard?
I can choose to clothe myself with humility or pride. Particularly when I’m the one in charge, it is exceptionally tempting to use any power I have to maintain my control as I overlook the opinions of others and dismiss anything that feels uncomfortable for me. I clothe myself with humility when I take time to listen to my critics — even when it is painful. Have I cultivated friendships with people who can tell me hard things about myself and my leadership, or have I simply surrounded myself with “yes” people?
I can clothe myself with patience or loathing. When I lose patience (with myself or others), I begin to loathe their perceived ignorance, stubbornness or weakness. Patience recognizes we’re all works in progress; loathing despises a person’s incompleteness. Am I patiently bearing with the shortcomings of others (knowing I have many shortcomings myself) or highlighting their weakness and loathing them for it?
In every instance, I must choose the quality I allow to dominate my mind and action. Without conscious effort, I am likely to lapse into a critical spirit, harshness, pride and impatience. So where can I find the motivation to clothe myself with these unnatural qualities of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience?”
The answer lies in the first half of the verse: “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved ...” Before we had done anything good or bad, God chose us to be part of a people who would declare His greatness.
Moreover, we have been made holy (set apart) to be transformed to be like Christ, reflecting His love to a world in desperate need of it.
And we are dearly loved — a truth poignantly proven by Christ’s death on the cross to pay the penalty for our sin.
Like the stars in the daytime skies — unseen, but steadfastly shining — God’s unwavering decision that made us his chosen, set-apart and dearly loved children is our most powerful reason for choosing to clothe ourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.
