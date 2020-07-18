I believe we live in a broken world.
So the LORD God banished them from the Garden of Eden... — Genesis 3:23a
I believe it began perfectly.
Then God looked over all he had made, and he saw that it was very good! — Genesis 1:31a
I believe we broke it when we did bad stuff.
Then he said to the woman, “I will sharpen the pain of your pregnancy, and in pain you will give birth. And you will desire to control your husband, but he will rule over you.” And to the man he said, “Since you listened to your wife and ate from the tree whose fruit I commanded you not to eat, the ground is cursed because of you. All your life you will struggle to scratch a living from it. It will grow thorns and thistles for you, though you will eat of its grains. By the sweat of your brow will you have food to eat until you return to the ground from which you were made. For you were made from dust, and to dust you will return.” — Genesis 3:16-19
What we believe about our world affects every action we take on a daily basis. If we believe that the world is good, then we believe we are born evil. So we baptize our babies as infants and see our every move subjected to God’s whims. If we see our world as evil, then we miss the good in our world. Hope becomes drowned out by the pervasive evil that rampantly roams like a hungry lion.
But if we see it as broken, we understand that there is hope. It is this hope that excites those who saw baby Jesus as Luke opens his narrative. They cry out in songs shouting to all those around them that God has come to fix our brokenness (Mary — Luke 1:46-55, Zechariah — Luke 1:68-79, Simeon — Luke 2:29-31, Anna — Luke 2:38). This cry of hope came at the same time as a corrupted leader, Herod, worked to kill Jesus (Matthew 2:16); so many baby boys died in this effort that it was said that the very hills cried out in anguish. Yet, God came. He came because the brokenness that began in Genesis 3 needed to be healed. He came to provide the hope He had already given us.
We see brokenness then. We see brokenness now during this season of a contagious virus. We see it in the cries of pervasive racial inequity. I do not think these difficulties at present are some curse from God. I do think evil will do its best to distract or discourage anyone at any time. My hope in this brokenness comes in knowing this: “God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to His purpose for them.” — Romans 8:28
So I ask, “What do you believe?”
