Friendly fire
John 13:34-35
A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.”
Jesus is about to fulfill what His Father has called Him to do, and before Jesus goes to the garden and prays, He gives a last bit of wisdom to His disciples. In fact, this new bit of wisdom is not just sound advice for the disciples, but it’s a new commandment from Jesus.
What Jesus was about to say was His last piece of instruction before He endured the cross: “Love one another just as I have loved you. By this the world will know that you are my disciples …”
Love one another. This doesn’t seem much, but if you read on to John chapters 14-17, Jesus unpacks this new commandment and why it is so important. In fact, Jesus’ prayer request to God the Father right before his betrayal was that the disciples would be one just as Jesus and the Father are one. He was asking that they would be unified in their love for each other and their love for God. Why? Because this will be the greatest testimony to the world that we as Christians and as the church belong to Jesus.
Today we are experiencing one of the most interesting and turbulent times in our lifetime, and because of this people are feeling many different emotions. Some are feeling hope and confidence despite what they see, but many are feeling despair, anger, confusion and even offense.
With John 13 in mind, that last word seems to be more evident in our culture than ever — offense. Our world is caught in a whirlwind of offense, and it leaves a trail of destruction and hurt. But sadly, this whirlwind of offense seems to find itself within the body of Christ. As a pastor it breaks my heart to see the body of Christ caught up in the trap of offense, and there is little evidence of love for another.
Just a few words spoken to someone or posted on social media are returned with a cannon fire of misunderstanding and assumption tainted with anger and offense. After the smoke clears, we see the casualties who were caught up in friendly fire are severely wounded and pitted against each other.
Why is this a problem? Because our role in this world is to be a witness to our community, and one of our best tools of witnessing is not our anger or offense, but it is our love for our brothers and sisters in Christ. It is by this the world will know who we are and our Jesus that we serve.
When the world looks at the church, what do they see? Or better yet, when the world sees a Christian’s social media post and then proceeds to read the comment section, what do they read? Does it reflect the love that Jesus commands us to have for one another, or does it look like a battlefield of God’s children fighting each other.
Jesus’ prayer request in John 17 was that His church would be unified in a way that would reflect the unity that Jesus has with His Father. The enemy knows this, and he also knows that one of the greatest weapons of destruction he has is to bait us with offense and lure us in a trap that is full of pain and hurt.
When we feel triggered to say something or to post something out of offense, let’s look beyond our words and see where they are rooted in. Are they rooted in love? If they are, they bring life and not destruction. They bring unity and not division. And what is being said brings a testimony to the world that Jesus’ church is who we say we are. We do love people and we do love Jesus.
Pastor Vaughn Fahrenbruck
The Rock Church
North Platte
