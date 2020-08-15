“By faith Abel offered to God a more acceptable sacrifice than Cain, through which he was commended as righteous, God commending him by accepting his gifts. And through his faith, though he died, he still speaks.” Hebrews 11:4 (English Standard Version).
Today, I’d like for us to think about the legacy of our lives that we will leave behind after our lives on this present earth is over. I’m not referring to the physical inheritance of things we will leave for family, even though that is also important as it says in Proverbs 13:22a, “A good man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children” (English Standard Version). Instead, I’m thinking of the spiritual legacy that we will leave to our children as it says in Hebrews 11:4b, “…through his faith, though he died, he still speaks” (English Standard Version).
Recently, I was anxious about the use of my time. It seemed like I had more to do than could be done, and I was anything but comfortable inside. Then, something happened. The Lord brought to my mind, my dad, who went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2017. When I was in high school, Bible college, and early ministry days, there were times when I had similar feelings – overwhelmed about what I was facing. I would then talk to him, and he would listen and give advice. He was especially understanding about my limitations and helped me to realize that it was ok not to do so many things, something I still battle with because I usually enjoy doing a lot of things. We served in ministry together as I was starting. At the time, he pastored a church in California, and I was his assistant. What the Lord brought to my mind was a simple conversation starter that he and I had. When I was stressed, and I would go to him and say, “Hey Dad,” to which he would answer, “Yeah, Rob.” Then I would share my heart, and he would listen and take my side of the issue, helping me understand my limitations. That seemed to “right” my world, and I could confidently continue.
So there I was that afternoon overwhelmed and anxious, when I pictured my dad in my mind’s eye, remembering when I would say, “Hey Dad,” and he would respond, “Yeah, Rob.” I thought about what he might tell me if he were to give me advice. My heart became peaceful. My world “righted,” and I could confidently continue. My dad lived a godly life and helped me to see a godly perspective.
That got me to thinking, though. I began to think of my children and my grandchildren. When someday, the Lord takes me to be with him, could they have a similar experience? What will they remember about me? Will they remember my conversations with them as words that could someday “right” their world when I am gone? It was sobering to ponder. Many years of seeking to make a godly impression on my kids are behind me. Yet, these thoughts can encourage me to make the most of today to speak encouragement to them and be available to listen, share my thoughts, and pray with them. A spiritual legacy is the most valuable legacy we can leave behind.
