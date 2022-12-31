From the Pulpit: What the Holy Family teaches us about family

With the birth of Jesus Christ, there are many elements that stem from the event that must also be considered. After all, this is how theology works: God does or reveals something and we begin to work out all the other things that are derived and connected to that.

Since the birth of Christ happened in the context of a family, we can derive that God sanctified the human family. Not only was the family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph holy, but also yours and mine! That’s not because our families are perfect but because God desires to dwell in our families though Christ. When by faith and by baptism Christ comes into our lives, the presence of Christ comes not only to make us like Himself, but He also comes to dwell with us in our homes and families: “For the unbelieving husband is made holy through his wife, and the unbelieving wife is made holy through the brother. Otherwise your children would be unclean, whereas in fact they are holy” (1 Corinthians 7:14).

Since this time of year often involves families getting together, we should recall that this is God’s will. If Jesus was not born of a family, He would be saying that families are not important in his plan of salvation. Even a dysfunctional family is still holy. (I joke that in the Sorensen family we put the ‘fun’ in dys-fun-ction!)

Consider the example of the Holy Family: Jesus is God, and yet his very human parents were in charge of Him and He submitted to their authority (Luke 2:51). Is this not a bit dysfunctional? After all, shouldn’t God be in charge? And yet the dynamics of a human family are sanctified not by demanding power and authority but by humble service.

St. Paul gives the rule for Christian families: “Be subordinate to one another out of reverence for Christ” (Ephesians 5:21). That is, out of a pious imitation of Jesus Himself, we seek to serve the other members of the family, each according to his or her status.

In the example of the Holy Family, there are difficult moments, too. Consider how they had to become political refugees in Egypt while King Herod sought the child. Or how in their moment of need Joseph could only find a stable filled with animals for his pregnant wife. Or how Jesus was lost in the temple and his parents frantically searched for Him in a large city for several days! Even when they found Him, we can read that Mary was upset and that the teenager Jesus could have worked on his communication skills.

The Holy Family teaches us through a few episodes in the Scriptures and through nearly 30 years of silence between Christ’s birth and the beginning of his ministry that God wishes to dwell in our families. May He bless your family with his presence, especially in the tense moments, and may He grace your eyes to recognize Him present in your home!