STOCKVILLE — Participants at the Frontier County Sharp Shooters 4-H Shooting Sports were learning the life skill of shooting and having fun doing so while they competed in their annual 4H shooting contest.
On July 25, there were 43 members shooting archery, 21 with small bore rifles, 23 firing BB guns, six with air rifles and six with air pistols competing on the Frontier County Fairgrounds in Stockville. On July 27, 17 older 4-H members shot clays at the Curtis Gun Club for the 4H shotgun contest.
The 4-H shooting practice season was shortened due to the ongoing pandemic, but the youth still got part of a season and had fun learning and reviewing how to shoot and compete. Several family and friends attended the contests in support.
Special thanks were wished to the six certified 4-H shooting sports leaders for guiding the youth and setting up equipment at all the practice sessions as well as at the contest.
Frontier County Leaders are Chad Stengel, Chad Schimmels, Donnie Woodring, Cory and Nichole Johnston and Alan Taylor. Darcy Gurule helps them with paperwork.
