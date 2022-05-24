Frontier County Extension hosting open house on June 1

The Frontier County Nebraska Extension is hosting an open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 1, at 404 E. Seventh St., Suite 2, Curtis. The Extension office is located in the east end of NCTA’s Ag Hall on the first floor. Cookies and drinks will be served. Come check out the newly remodeled office and meet the staff: Kathy Burr, 4-H educator; Mandy Contrerez, Frontier County administrative assistant; Jessi Einspahr, summer 4-H/office helper.

According to a press release, the Extension has also issued a reminder to 4-H families: All large animal livestock ID forms and photos are due June 1. The open house provides an opportunity to submit them after hours. The 4-H online enrollment deadline is June 15, as are the Youth for the Quality Care of Animals certificates. Coming to the open house provides a chance to as for assistance with either.