Frontier County veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

The family of World War II veteran Robert Furrow celebrated his 102nd birthday on Saturday, a few days ahead of his actual birthday Wednesday.

His son Scott Furrow said family came to town over the weekend, so they decided to celebrate early. He said about 20 family members went to a restaurant in Maywood and shared a meal and fun.

The family is requesting cards be sent to Bob Furrow, 217 Crook Ave., Curtis, NE 69025.

Born in Elwood on Sept. 28, 1920, Robert Furrow moved to Maywood at age 5 with parents Verne and Charlotte Furrow.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army on Oct. 17, 1942, and was made company clerk of the 876th Airborne Engineer Aviation Battalion. He remained in that role until his discharge on Dec. 5, 1945, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Robert Furrow worked at his parents’ Maywood grocery store before spending 24 years as U.S. Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service office manager in Curtis. He retired from Maywood Insurance Co. in 1983.