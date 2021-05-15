Gab With Gardeners program begins Tuesday

Do you have gardening questions? Join Nebraska Extension Educators to learn simple gardening tips and new and tasty ways to prepare garden produce at the Gab With Gardeners program at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays throughout summer.

This one-hour program will be taught via livestream on Facebook on the Nebraska Gardener Facebook page at facebook.com/nebrgardener for the entire summer, Nebraska Extension said in a press release.

Participants can also participate in person at the Nebraska Extension Office in North Platte, 348 W. State Farm Road. Gab With Gardeners will be taught on the following Tuesday evenings:

» Tuesday.

» June 1, 15 and 29.

» July 6 and 27.

» Aug. 3, 17 and 31.

» Sept. 14 and 28.

David Lott, horticulture Extension educator, will be teaching participants simple gardening tips to maximize garden production while reducing the need to use pesticides in home gardens.

Brenda Aufdenkamp, foods and nutrition Extension educator, will be teaching participants easy, healthy and delicious ways to prepare a variety of garden vegetables that the whole family will enjoy.