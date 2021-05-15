Gab With Gardeners program begins Tuesday

Do you have gardening questions? Join Nebraska Extension Educators to learn simple gardening tips and new and tasty ways to prepare garden produce at the Gab With Gardeners program at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays throughout summer.
This one-hour program will be taught via livestream on Facebook on the Nebraska Gardener Facebook page at facebook.com/nebrgardener for the entire summer, Nebraska Extension said in a press release.
Participants can also participate in person at the Nebraska Extension Office in North Platte, 348 W. State Farm Road. Gab With Gardeners will be taught on the following Tuesday evenings:
» Tuesday.
» June 1, 15 and 29.
» July 6 and 27.
» Aug. 3, 17 and 31.
» Sept. 14 and 28.
David Lott, horticulture Extension educator, will be teaching participants simple gardening tips to maximize garden production while reducing the need to use pesticides in home gardens.
Brenda Aufdenkamp, foods and nutrition Extension educator, will be teaching participants easy, healthy and delicious ways to prepare a variety of garden vegetables that the whole family will enjoy.
“Join us for a fun and educational evening while learning simple tips to apply in the home garden and kitchen,” the press release said. “If you have a question that you would like to ask, there is a good chance that someone else has the same question in mind. Participant interaction is encouraged in these programs to make the experience fun and interactive for everyone.”
There is no charge for this class series, though registration is requested to send out materials, tips and programming updates. Register at go.unl.edu/gabwgardeners.
For more information about the Gab With Gardeners program series, contact Lott at the Nebraska Extension Office in North Platte by sending by calling 308-532-2683.