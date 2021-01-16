 Skip to main content
Game and Parks seeks grazing tenant
Game and Parks seeks grazing tenant

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for an agricultural tenant to graze at least 20 cow/calf pairs, feeders, replacement heifers or other combinations of cattle at East Willow Island Wildlife Management Area south of Cozad for a two month period this year.

Game and Parks uses grazing to help manage noxious weeds and other invasive plants at wildlife management areas, which provides better habitat for wildlife species. Bids will be accepted to graze at East Willow Island until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31 and grazing will be May 1 to June 30.

Information about bidding was included in the North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 9, 12 and 14 and in the Tri-City Tribume on Jan. 14 and 21. Interested parties can also contact Scott Aden, wildlife biologist at the North Platte Game and Parks district office at 308-535-8025 for more information.

