Game and Parks to burn brush piles in winter
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will burn brush piles throughout the winter as conditions allow.

Many tree and shrub piles occur in areas where trimming has occurred, areas with storm damage or where trees have been cut to improve wildlife habitat. Removing piles when snow is on the ground is safer, and their removal allows for safer prescribed burns later in the year. It also facilitates the area to be seeded to desirable grasses and forbs.

Area state parks and recreation and wildlife areas affected:

Wildlife management areas: Cherry County, Anderson Bridge, Merritt Reservoir, Schlagel Creek; Custer County, Arcadia Diversion Dam, Pressey; Dawson County, Cozad, Darr Strip, Dogwood, East Gothenburg; Lincoln County, Cedar Valley, Fremont Slough, North River, Platte, Wapiti.

State recreation areas: Keith County, Lake McConaughy.

