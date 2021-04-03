Get ready to home preserve

Nebraska Extension is opening registration for a free online Zoom program about home preserving.
The program will cover questions about what people need to home preserve, and the basics of how to begin preserving items at home. Begin checking your equipment and supplies. Proper equipment in good condition is required for safe, high quality home canned food.
Classes are at 7 p.m. on the following dates:
» April 14: Canning 101.
» May 11: jams and jellies.
» June 10: Canning 101 repeated.
» June 23: Pickles and relishes.
» July 8: Tomatoes.
» July 13: Salsa.