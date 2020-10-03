Goodfellow Shoe Fund receives donation from Janas family

The family of Amanda Janas, who died Aug. 20 at 95 years old, directed memorial funds to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund, according to a press release from the organization.

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund fits and purchases shoes for North Platte and Lincoln County school children.

Browns Shoe Fit and The Sports Shoppe partners with the group to make sure children are properly fitted for the right size shoe.

Donations may be sent to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101; or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69103.

Amanda Janas Memorial Funds — $20: Randy and Mary Hughes, Bob and Izzy Snider; $25: Jane and Mike McCrone, Henry and Donna Obermeier, Yvonne Watson, Stan and Connie Bickek; $35: Gary and Gerri McCandless; $40: Tony and Tiny Bicek; $50: David and Kathleen Crabb, John and Marvellyn Willcockson; $60: Perry and Lorie Bicek; $100: Randy and Julie Tinnell, Marlin and Margaret Janas, Gary and Sandra Yanken, Marian and Doug Janas, Diane Bunde, Richard and Tammy Michaels.