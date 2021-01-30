Goodfellow Shoe Fund receives donations

Serving only children and families in Lincoln County, the mission of the Goodfellow Shoe Fund is to provide new shoes to children in need.

The organization began in 1947 and continues to function through the service of volunteers. About 20 buyers meet families at the Sports Shoppe or Brown’s Shoe Fit to supervise the purchase of shoes.

Trained staff at both stores make certain each child is measured and fitted properly. Each child also receives two pairs of new socks.

Monetary donations are welcomed throughout the year to support the cost of the shoes, according to a press release from the organization. In the release, the Goodfellow Shoe fund recognized its recent donors:

» $20, Gaylene and Dennis Lombardi in memory of Jeanne Harshbarger.

» $25, Michelle McNea in memory of Hannah Jo Leggott.

» $30, Michelle McNea in memory of Gilbert Poese; Carol Anthony.

» $40, Donna Collins in memory of Pete Collins, Pam Abegg, Connie Fleck and other family members; Ann Lamberty in memory of Ryan Lamberty.

» $50, Linda and Albert Schimek in memory of Elmer Alexander and Jeanne Harshbarger.