Goodfellow Shoe Fund receives donations

Serving only children and families in Lincoln County, the mission of the Goodfellow Shoe Fund is to provide new shoes to children in need.
The organization began in 1947 and continues to function through the service of volunteers. About 20 buyers meet families at the Sports Shoppe or Brown’s Shoe Fit to supervise the purchase of shoes.
Trained staff at both stores make certain each child is measured and fitted properly. Each child also receives two pairs of new socks.
Monetary donations are welcomed throughout the year to support the cost of the shoes, according to a press release from the organization. In the release, the Goodfellow Shoe fund recognized its recent donors:
Gifts and memorials can be made at any time of the year to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund. Donations can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101 or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69103.
Application forms are available at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Office Building, 200 S. Silber St., North Platte. For more information, contact Jana Greenwood at 308-530-4558.