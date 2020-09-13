Goodfellow Shoe Fund volunteers are working to meet the needs of families for tennis shoes for school in North Platte and communities in Lincoln County, according to a press release.
Brown Shoe Fit and the Sports Shoppe help with measuring and properly fitting each individual child. Two pairs of socks are also given to each child with their new tennis shoes. Donations and memorial funds are accepted any time throughout the year.
Recent donations:
» Giving Day May 2020: $150 — Gary Byrne, $200 — Chuck Scripter, Connie Klemm.
» $25 — Betty and Eugene Gilsdorf in memory of Marge Flanders; Sandy, Don and Zane Peters in memory of Kelly Sue Sitorius; Sandy and Don Peters in memory of Paula Carman; Margaret A. Kirkland; Marge and Sam Thomas in memory of Gary Snare.
» $100 — Marge Beatty in honor of Paulette Stefka; Betty Kenton in memory of Orville Kenton.
» $645 — George and Marjorie Robertson Fund.
» Red Collection can: Sports Shoppe $7.27, Pop Corner $11.02, Allsorts $13, Big Red Liquor at the Barn $78.09, Big Red Liquor at the Barn. $92.21.
Donations may be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101 or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69101.
Application forms are available at the Nebraska Health and Human Services office Building, 200 S. Silber St. For more information, contact President Paulette Stefka at 308-530-2710.
