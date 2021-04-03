Goodfellow Show Fund accepting donations

Donations large and small help the Goodfellow Shoe Fund volunteers buy shoes for children in the Lincoln County area.
The “Red Can” collection cans sit on counters of local businesses and invites patrons to drop in their donations. Those area businesses include: A to Z Books, Allsorts Gifts and Coffee in Sutherland, Bible Supplies, Big Red at the Barn, Big Red Liquors, Brown Shoe Fit, Bottle Shop, City Discount Liquor, Double Dips Ice Cream, Espresso Shop, Gary’s Super Foods, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Lincoln Highway Diner and Airport Lincoln Highway Diner, Orr’s Drapery and Dry Clean, Pop Corner, Starting Gate Liquor, Skyline Liquor, Sports Shoppe and Trends Hair Salon. Donations to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund are welcome throughout the year and volunteers are getting ready to begin buying shoes this summer.
“The volunteers for the Goodfellow Shoe fund want to thank the fund donors who support their mission,” the organization said in a press release.
Recent donations and memorials:
» $20: George Larkin.
» $25: Jay & Amy Engel; Mary Hepburn; Gerald Boren, in memory of Jim & Julitta Boren, Janice Uye, Jack Boren.
» $35: Sandra & Donald Peters, in memory of Troy Tickle.
» $35.73: Network for Good.
» $50: Albert & Elvera Morre, in memory of Franklin Oman; Clare & TJ Mesmer, in memory of Janet Dismore Miller; Dan & Liz Dailey, in memory of Janet Dismore Miller.
» $100: Ray Griffith.; Glee Smith.
» $200: Connie Klemm.
» $250: Cody Cruisers.
“Red Can” Counter Collection Cans.
» $5: Sports Shoppe, in memory of Jim Whitaker.
» $6.73: Sports Shoppe.
» $14.65: Brown’s Shoe Fit.
» $99.15: Big Red at the Barn Store.
Gifts and memorials can be made at any time of the year to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund. Donations can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101 or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69103.
Application forms are available at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Office Building, 200 S. Silber St., North Platte. For more information, contact Jana Greenwood at 308-530-4558.