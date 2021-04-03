Goodfellow Show Fund accepting donations

The “Red Can” collection cans sit on counters of local businesses and invites patrons to drop in their donations. Those area businesses include: A to Z Books, Allsorts Gifts and Coffee in Sutherland, Bible Supplies, Big Red at the Barn, Big Red Liquors, Brown Shoe Fit, Bottle Shop, City Discount Liquor, Double Dips Ice Cream, Espresso Shop, Gary’s Super Foods, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Lincoln Highway Diner and Airport Lincoln Highway Diner, Orr’s Drapery and Dry Clean, Pop Corner, Starting Gate Liquor, Skyline Liquor, Sports Shoppe and Trends Hair Salon. Donations to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund are welcome throughout the year and volunteers are getting ready to begin buying shoes this summer.