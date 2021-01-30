Gov. Ricketts announces appointments to boards, commissions

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced recent appointments to various state boards and commissions, his office said in a press release.
The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:
Advisory Committee on Aging: Alicia J. Toczek, Loup City.
Board of Barber Examiners: Zach Millikan, Lincoln.
Brain Injury Oversight Committee: Judith “Judy” Nichelson, RN, North Platte.
Commission for the Protection of Children: Erin A. Konecky, Lincoln.
County Attorney Standards Advisory Council: Melodie L. Bellamy, Kearney; William C. Brueggemann, Plattsmouth; Denise J. Kracl, Schuyler; Lee K. Polikov, Bellevue.
Advisory Committee on Developmental Disabilities: Diane Focht, Lincoln; Margaret (Peg) N. Huss, Omaha; Kristen Larsen, Lincoln; Mark D. Shriver, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Omaha; Suzanne L. Wahlgren, Gothenburg.
Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities: Quinton R. Corwin, York; Seamus Kelly, Omaha; Erin Phillips, Lincoln; Judy Trent, Pleasanton; Dedrie Valenti, Omaha; Kirsten Wilcox, Omaha.
Education Commission of the States: John Spatz, Lincoln.
Grain Sorghum Development, Utilization and Marketing Board: Klint G. Stewart, Columbus.
Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision: Sally Reinhardt-Stewart, Lincoln.
Judicial Nominating Commission, District Court, 3rd Judicial District: Gina G. Jackson, Lincoln; Theresa Kirby, Lincoln; Tanner Lockhorn, Lincoln; Kent Seevers, Lincoln; Bradley Stevens, Lincoln; Robert (Bud) Synhorst, Lincoln.
State Board of Landscape Architects: Regan Pence, PLA, ASLA, Omaha.
Commission on Military and Veterans Affairs: David F. Bloomfield, Hoskins.
Palliative Care and Quality of Life Advisory Council: Marcia Cederdahl, RN, BS, CHPN, Lincoln; Andrew MacFadyen, M.D., Omaha; Brenda Kastens, Lincoln; Julie L. Masters, Ph.D., Omaha; Angela I. Mortensen, LICSW, La Vista; Todd M. Sauer, M.D., Omaha; Sabrina M. Schalley, MSW, Omaha; Stacie T. Sinclair, MPP, CSW, Lincoln.
Nebraska Potato Development Committee: Chase Engel, Mitchell; Timothy May, Imperial; Matthew R. Ward, North Platte.
Professional Practices Commission: Brian J. Hof, Red Cloud.
Nebraska State Board of Public Accountancy: Mark Manning, CPA, Crete; Christi L. Olsen, CPA, Omaha.
Nebraska Real Estate Commission: Douglas R. Dohse, Gretna.
Riparian Vegetation Management Task Force: Dennis VanWey, Red Cloud.
Water Well Standards and Contractors’ Licensing Board: Tonny W. Beck, Ainsworth; Brian M. Whitesel, Neligh.
Women’s Health Initiative Advisory Council: Linda Becker, Lincoln; Elizabeth F. Hallgren, Omaha; Rachel F. Hays, Columbus; Elizabeth Mollard, APRN, Lincoln.
The following appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:
Child Abuse Prevention Fund Board: David J. Hansen, Lincoln.
Crime Victim’s Reparation Committee: Ann E. Ames, Lincoln; Jeffrey Davis, Papillion; Shawn Eatherton, Kearney.
Commission for Deaf and Hard of Hearing: Diane Schutt, Fairbury; Dr. Joshua Dale Sevier, Omaha.
Board of Educational Lands and Funds: Duane L. Kime, Valentine.
Nebraska Educational Telecommunications Commission: Marilyn B. Hadley, Kearney; Clay Smith, Lincoln; Paul Turman, Lincoln.
State Electrical Board: Kurt Griess, Aurora; Boyd Pedersen, Clearwater.
Nebraska Environmental Trust Board: Mark Quandahl, Omaha.
Nebraska Ethanol Board: Randy L. Gard, Grand Island.
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission: Henry R. Brandt, Roca.
State Board of Health: Dr. Russell Crotty, Auburn; Michael Kotopka, DDS, Lincoln; Dr. Mark R. Patefield, Laurel; Robert (Bud) Synhorst, Lincoln; Dan Vehle, Omaha.
Nebraska Investment Council: Keith Olson, Omaha.
Nebraska Natural Resources Commission: Rick Kubat, Omaha.
State Personnel Board: Erin Bond, Lincoln.
Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education: Gene Kelly, Papillion; Mary Lauritzen, West Point; Molly S. O’Holleran, North Platte; Dr. Paul Von Behren, Fremont.
Nebraska Power Review Board: Charles Hutchison, Bellevue; Gregory Eugene Moen, Norfolk.
Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees: Panashe Jacha, Elkhorn; Ruth Patricia Mencia, Grand Island; Jackson Richling, Grand Island.