 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Ricketts announces appointments to boards, commissions
0 comments

Gov. Ricketts announces appointments to boards, commissions

  • 0

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced recent appointments to various state boards and commissions, his office said in a press release.

The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:

Advisory Committee on Aging: Alicia J. Toczek, Loup City.

Board of Barber Examiners: Zach Millikan, Lincoln.

Brain Injury Oversight Committee: Judith “Judy” Nichelson, RN, North Platte.

Commission for the Protection of Children: Erin A. Konecky, Lincoln.

County Attorney Standards Advisory Council: Melodie L. Bellamy, Kearney; William C. Brueggemann, Plattsmouth; Denise J. Kracl, Schuyler; Lee K. Polikov, Bellevue.

Advisory Committee on Developmental Disabilities: Diane Focht, Lincoln; Margaret (Peg) N. Huss, Omaha; Kristen Larsen, Lincoln; Mark D. Shriver, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Omaha; Suzanne L. Wahlgren, Gothenburg.

Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities: Quinton R. Corwin, York; Seamus Kelly, Omaha; Erin Phillips, Lincoln; Judy Trent, Pleasanton; Dedrie Valenti, Omaha; Kirsten Wilcox, Omaha.

Education Commission of the States: John Spatz, Lincoln.

Grain Sorghum Development, Utilization and Marketing Board: Klint G. Stewart, Columbus.

Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision: Sally Reinhardt-Stewart, Lincoln.

Judicial Nominating Commission, District Court, 3rd Judicial District: Gina G. Jackson, Lincoln; Theresa Kirby, Lincoln; Tanner Lockhorn, Lincoln; Kent Seevers, Lincoln; Bradley Stevens, Lincoln; Robert (Bud) Synhorst, Lincoln.

State Board of Landscape Architects: Regan Pence, PLA, ASLA, Omaha.

Commission on Military and Veterans Affairs: David F. Bloomfield, Hoskins.

Palliative Care and Quality of Life Advisory Council: Marcia Cederdahl, RN, BS, CHPN, Lincoln; Andrew MacFadyen, M.D., Omaha; Brenda Kastens, Lincoln; Julie L. Masters, Ph.D., Omaha; Angela I. Mortensen, LICSW, La Vista; Todd M. Sauer, M.D., Omaha; Sabrina M. Schalley, MSW, Omaha; Stacie T. Sinclair, MPP, CSW, Lincoln.

Nebraska Potato Development Committee: Chase Engel, Mitchell; Timothy May, Imperial; Matthew R. Ward, North Platte.

Professional Practices Commission: Brian J. Hof, Red Cloud.

Nebraska State Board of Public Accountancy: Mark Manning, CPA, Crete; Christi L. Olsen, CPA, Omaha.

Nebraska Real Estate Commission: Douglas R. Dohse, Gretna.

Riparian Vegetation Management Task Force: Dennis VanWey, Red Cloud.

Water Well Standards and Contractors’ Licensing Board: Tonny W. Beck, Ainsworth; Brian M. Whitesel, Neligh.

Women’s Health Initiative Advisory Council: Linda Becker, Lincoln; Elizabeth F. Hallgren, Omaha; Rachel F. Hays, Columbus; Elizabeth Mollard, APRN, Lincoln.

The following appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:

Child Abuse Prevention Fund Board: David J. Hansen, Lincoln.

Crime Victim’s Reparation Committee: Ann E. Ames, Lincoln; Jeffrey Davis, Papillion; Shawn Eatherton, Kearney.

Commission for Deaf and Hard of Hearing: Diane Schutt, Fairbury; Dr. Joshua Dale Sevier, Omaha.

Board of Educational Lands and Funds: Duane L. Kime, Valentine.

Nebraska Educational Telecommunications Commission: Marilyn B. Hadley, Kearney; Clay Smith, Lincoln; Paul Turman, Lincoln.

State Electrical Board: Kurt Griess, Aurora; Boyd Pedersen, Clearwater.

Nebraska Environmental Trust Board: Mark Quandahl, Omaha.

Nebraska Ethanol Board: Randy L. Gard, Grand Island.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission: Henry R. Brandt, Roca.

State Board of Health: Dr. Russell Crotty, Auburn; Michael Kotopka, DDS, Lincoln; Dr. Mark R. Patefield, Laurel; Robert (Bud) Synhorst, Lincoln; Dan Vehle, Omaha.

Nebraska Investment Council: Keith Olson, Omaha.

Nebraska Natural Resources Commission: Rick Kubat, Omaha.

State Personnel Board: Erin Bond, Lincoln.

Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education: Gene Kelly, Papillion; Mary Lauritzen, West Point; Molly S. O’Holleran, North Platte; Dr. Paul Von Behren, Fremont.

Nebraska Power Review Board: Charles Hutchison, Bellevue; Gregory Eugene Moen, Norfolk.

Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees: Panashe Jacha, Elkhorn; Ruth Patricia Mencia, Grand Island; Jackson Richling, Grand Island.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Windham: Seeing a rather rare bird
Lifestyle

Windham: Seeing a rather rare bird

Do you enjoy watching birds? I do. I’m fascinated by birds, particularly raptors. Earlier this week, I was walking near the North Platte River…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News