Are you ready for a great adventure? Are you on a quest for something refreshing?
Join family, friends and neighbors for an ice cream party at 6:30 p.m. MT on Aug. 18 at the New Hope Church, 319 East O St., Ogallala.
“I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!”
The Grant & Ogallala Women’s Connection is inviting the public to “venture” out and cool off with refreshing delicious ice cream, the group said in a press release.
No tickets at the door. The fee for the evening of escape and enthusiasm is a free will donation. The emcee for the evening will be Pam Schram from Ponca.
She is a former Mrs. Nebraska USA and Mrs. Nebraska America Ambassador. The Worship Team will provide “spirited” musical entertainment. Paula Abbott from Terrell, Texas, will share her story of a history of abuse, rejection, alcohol and drug abuse, rape and suicide attempts. Her “Great Adventure” continues as she tells of the bold courage she found and how her eagerness for a new endeavor led to new life.
Abbott works with her husband outside of Dallas and has written three books. She is the mother of three, plus two step-children and five grandchildren.
There will be social distancing and masks can be worn. Reservations can be made by calling Marilyn Dahlkoetter at 308-284-3837 or Evelyn McGregor at 308-289-5801, or via email to Evelyn at evelynlmcgregor@gmail.com.
