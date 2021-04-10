Guardian Light asks people to wear blue for Child Abuse Prevention Month April 14

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and across the nation change-makers are gearing up to get loud by wearing blue on April 14.

Too often, children who experience abuse are silenced. This is exactly why Guardian Light Family Services is asking our Nebraska communities to speak for these children by joining us in the National Wear Blue campaign by:

» Taking a photo of yourself and your family, coworkers, friends, neighbors, fellow students and others wearing blue.

» Share the photo on Guardian Light Family Services Facebook page and use our hashtag: #GLFSWearsBlue

» Spread the word by asking a friend to join.

Guardian Light Family Services is lighting the path towards a healthy and positive family lifestyle through exceptional service to communities in central and western Nebraska. GLFS provides a number of services focused on family education and reunification, such as foster care, respite care, family support, supervised visitation and drug testing.

To learn more about the organization, please visit guardian-light.com.