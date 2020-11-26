‘Hairy Armadillo’ entertains and educates

How many names do you have?

Like most people, you probably have three or four that you got when you were born. Your mom calls you “Honey,” Dad calls you “Kiddo,” Grandma calls you “Sweetheart,” your friends call you one thing, your coach calls you something else. So you’re a kid with a lot of names but things could be a lot worse, as you’ll see in “The Screaming Hairy Armadillo” by Matthew Murrie and Steve Murrie, illustrated by Julie Benbassat.

Like every kid in the world, say the authors, every animal needs a name. It has to be more than just Fluffy or Max, though; animals need a species name to allow scientists to “refer to (them) accurately...” Because of science, every animal gets a “scientific name” that might be hard to say, most get a “common name” that’s easier to pronounce; and there are times when the naming gets a little crazy.

Take, for instance, the yeti crab.

Yes, it’s a crab but it looks like the abominable snowman (a yeti), due to its size and its hairy body. You won’t want to shave it, though: The yeti crab relies on that hair for the bacteria it eats for its dinner.