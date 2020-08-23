Dr. Kathy Harrison will receive the 2020 Western Regional Faculty Member Award from the Association of Community College Trustees. Harrison is the director of nursing and a nursing instructor for Mid-Plains Community College.
The award is the second of its kind Harrison has received in the past year. She was also honored with the Nebraska Community College Association’s Faculty Member Award last November.
“Dr. Harrison is very deserving of this honor, and I could not be prouder that she was selected to receive this award,” said Dr. Jody Tomanek, area vice president of academic affairs and NPCC. “She truly believes in what she does and goes above and beyond for our students and faculty. She works tirelessly and is the epitome of what this award is all about.”
Harrison’s recognition stems from her leadership, excellence in teaching and development of innovative programs at MPCC. Her service on local and state committees, support of community colleges and previous awards and honors were also taken into consideration.
“This award came as a complete surprise to me, and I am truly honored to receive it,” Harrison said. “I could not have accomplished any of this if not for the support of my family, administration and the nursing faculty, students and staff. It has taken a lot of teamwork, and I have my nursing faculty and staff to thank for that.”
In her nomination letter, Harrison is touted for always putting her students first.
“It’s extremely important to Harrison that the students who come through her doors are successful — not just in college, but afterward as well,” the nomination letter reads. “She goes above and beyond to make sure they receive the instruction and resources to prepare them for anything life throws at them.”
The letter goes on to applaud Harrison for constantly seeking new and innovative ways to present material that will make students utilize their critical thinking skills.
The nursing department’s implementation of success coaching, test taking strategies, HESI preparation and remediation assignments under her leadership are also acknowledged.
“The development and coordination of a paramedic to Associate Degree Nursing bridge program, a concept-based nursing curriculum and an online course for contact hours for IV therapy — in addition to the expansion of nursing courses at MPCC’s community campuses — are just some of the many projects she has taken on,” the nomination letter reads. “(Harrison’s) demonstrated passion and commitment to those she serves as well as to the field of higher education are what make her more than deserving of this award.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.