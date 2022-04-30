Hasbrouck of Cozad offered scholarship to UNL

LINCOLN — Gauge Hasbrouck of Cozad has been offered the Husker Traditions scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The university has set a record in offering more than 6,800 universitywide scholarships to the 2022 graduating class from Nebraska high schools and other first-year admits. Nearly two out of three first-year admitted resident students have been offered an academic scholarship for the upcoming school year. In addition to the scholarships listed, colleges and departments at the university offer various scholarships to first-year students.

Students or families who have questions about financial aid, scholarships, grants or any other aspect of paying for college can contact Husker Hub at huskerhub@unl.edu or 402-472-2030 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students and families can also connect with Nebraska’s Office of Admissions at admissions@unl.edu or 402-472-2023.