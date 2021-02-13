Hearts, flowers are true treasures

Once the company actually closed their doors, the value of Fenton jumped a bit, and depending on the certain patterns, prices doubled for sure if not tripled. Vintage glassware has become quite collectible for many people — men and women alike. Collectors all over the world have proclaimed Fenton to be one of the most vibrant and varied glassware makers and will probably continue as such as years go by.

So when you are out looking in antique shops and yard sales, be aware of the quality of glass and be prepared to pay the price if you happen to be a collector of certain patterns, for sure. It is amazing to watch what collectibles as well as antique items seem to be marketing for today — makes me wonder what it will be like in a few more years down the road.