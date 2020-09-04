The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery has announced Sara Bellamy of Fraser, Colorado, will be the artist in residence from Sept. 1 to 15 with many of the works available for purchase. A reception will take place at the museum from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 to honor her, according to a press release.
A native of the Cozad area, Bellamy has become known for her folk art paintings. Her artist statement reads as follows:
“I am Sara Bellamy — mountain girl from the farm, journalist and writer, sponge of culture and my environment, and curious maverick of living life. Really it is that good!
“From an early age, my mother, Jane Bellamy, promoted my individualism and creativity, which I’m sure, set me up to be here at this point in my life. Also, being the baby of the family, I was the only child at home when Willard Bellamy, my father, discovered his passion for art. I was witness to my parent’s devotion for art and sharing it with their family, friends and even community. This Robert Henri Museum is a testament of my father’s fondness of art and the art history of his home town, Cozad, Nebraska. The support and witness of my parent’s early appreciation of art, along with a hell-of-an-education in art exploring museums with Ky Rohman and my mother, Jane, nurtured my art spirit.
“My background of exploring art is what brings me here today. George Nubert, director of the Flatwater Folk Art Museum in Brownville, Nebraska, says my style is “sophisticated folk art.” The only formal art training I received was in the 1970s, in Eustis, attending Eustis Public School. Thank you Mr. Ross and Mrs. Neuenburg. So, I come out as an emerging artist, letting my imagination flourish in color bringing you my Aspens and Animals.”
The museum’s artist programs are being sponsored in 2020 by Black Hills Energy and the membership of the museum. The Artist-in-Residence program, now in its sixth year, was established to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri, one of America’s greatest art instructors. He taught more than one thousand students over his long career including well-known artists such as Edward Hopper, Rockwell Kent, George Bellows, Marjorie Ryerson and Elizabeth Grandin.”
Artists can apply to the museum for consideration for entry into the program by going to its web page and printing off the application and submitting it. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2021 program.
The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is the result of the work of many volunteers, board members and professional staff who have cooperated for more than thirty years. The site is now listed on the United States Department of Interior’s National Register of Historic Places and has more Henri paintings and sketches on display than any other museum or gallery. The museum complex is located at 218 E. 8th St. in Cozad and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays from May 1 to Oct. 31. For more information call 308-784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at roberthenrimuseum.org or its Facebook page.
