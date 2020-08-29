Today’s young people don’t know what they are missing. The games I grew up playing I remember like it was yesterday. I couldn’t wait to meet at the corner after school or on weekends to play with my friends and decide what games we would be playing.
Games in the 1950s were universal. From one neighborhood to another, I would be willing to bet that every kid in the world has played tag or hide and seek.
Technology has robbed today’s kids of using their imagination and of playing common games together. We learned to share and to compromise by playing games.
We learned strategy and learned to use our heads. We developed hand-eye coordination and could run like the wind. We learned problem-solving, and we figured things out for ourselves because we had to get along or we couldn’t play together, and playing together was the ultimate fun.
Close your eyes and think about your neighborhood. Transport yourself back to the ’50s and see how many of these games you played back then.
What follows is a quiz. See how many games you can remember.
Answers are below, but no peeking allowed.
1. This toy won’t work unless you swing your hips around and around to keep it from falling on the floor.
2. You need chalk to set this game up on the sidewalk and a stone to throw.
3. This game can be played with a rope and good jumping skills.
4. This metal toy was strapped to your shoes and could not be used in the grass.
5. This toy is no fun unless you set it spinning with a string.
6. In what game does one-person yell, “Ready or not, here I come”?
7. What game is played with black and red plastic discs on a red and black board?
8. This game is played with small shaped metal items and a small bouncy ball.
9. This is a test of strength and endurance between two teams with one long rope.
10. This game is played inside a small circle with colorful little glass spheres.
11. What game is played by asking permission to take a step forward?
12. What was played with a round object that goes up and down on a string?
13. What game was played by dropping wooden clips into a glass jar?
14. This game was played with an empty bottle by rotating it on the floor
15. To play this game you have to be quick on your feet and avoid being hit by a soft round object.
Answers: 1. The Hula Hoop. 2. Hopscotch. 3. Jumping rope. 4. Roller skating. 5. A top. 6 Hide and seek. 7. Checkers. 8. Jacks. 9. Tug of war. 10. Marbles. 11. Mother May I? 12. Yo- yoing. 13. Drop the clothes pin in the bottle. 14. Spin the bottle. 15. Dodge ball.
It was fun thinking about childhood games. Maybe you just had to be there to really appreciate them and mile.
