The days just before going back to school in the 1950s were spent organizing and playing with our school supplies. I am sure most of us had a list to go by, but it’s not like today where Walmart has a list for each class in every school.
We would head off to Grant’s on Fourth and Dewey streets, then across the street to O’Connor’s five-and-dime. Right next door to them was Woolworth’s.
We started with our Big Chief tablet, a box of pencils and a few erasers. Then on to crayons. If you were lucky enough to get the big box, it had 64 different colors and the box had a built-in sharpener. (We had to be extra good to get the big box.)
After all the school supplies were purchased, it was time to get out our lunch boxes. They were little square metal boxes. Lunch boxes said a lot about each student and their personality. We would have our favorite color or our favorite TV character on the outside.
My lunch consisted of one sandwich — peanut butter and sugar on white bread. ( I have no idea how I came up with that combination or why I liked it so much.) I would put Fritos or potato chips in a bag. Some kids got to bring the packaged chips in their shiny wrappers. I also would wrap some celery or carrots. Dessert was usually a homemade cookie or an apple.
If I got to stay with my Aunt Bertha on a school night, she would put a Snowball in my lunch box. They were so delicious. The chocolate cake was covered with a marshmallow layer and sprinkled with coconut. There were two in a package — one was pink and one was white. I got to pick which one I wanted in my lunch. It makes my mouth water just thinking about it.
A carton of milk was served with lunch, and once a week we got chocolate milk. We ate in the multipurpose room on tables that folded down out of the wall. After lunch, we all went outside and played dodge ball and hopscotch and climbed the monkey bars. Our teacher would blow her whistle and we all went back to class.
Teachers wrote on chalkboards and made copies on mimeograph machines. The ink was a purple-bluish color. There was a hand crank that the teacher would turn to make the copies. The ink had an unforgettable smell. I am sure if I smelled it today, it would take me back to my grade-school class.
A favorite memory of Cody Elementary School was the year my teacher got married. We had a surprise party. Each student brought a can of fruit or vegetables and we took all the labels off. At the appointed hour we rolled the cans to the front of the room. Our grade-school humor came through loud and clear when our teacher took the cans home not knowing what was in any of them. We giggled at the thought of her opening one can each day and being surprised.
We learned to read in books about Dick and Jane. Every week each student and got a Weekly Reader. It was filled with current events and there was a comic strip and colorful pictures. I took mine home and read it cover to cover before I went to bed. It taught us about everything from bugs to birds and rocket ships to the moon.
Do you remember this little ditty?
School days, school days
Good old fashioned rule days
Reading and writing
And 'rithmetic
Our teacher’s great
And we learn ’em quick
