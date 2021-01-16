High Plains Book Award nominations open

Nominations for the 15th annual High Plains Book Awards will open on Jan. 15. Nominations will be accepted through March 12. Information and nomination forms can be found online at highplainsbookawards.org. The list of 2020 winners is also available on the website, according to a press release.

The Billings Public Library Board of Directors established the High Plains Book Awards in 2006 to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains. The High Plains region includes Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The 2021 awards feature 13 book categories: art and photography, children’s book, creative nonfiction, fiction, first book, indigenous writer, medicine/science, nonfiction, poetry, short stories, woman writer, young adult and the Big Sky Award.

Nominated books must be published for the first time in 2020. Winners will receive a $500 cash prize and will be announced at the awards banquet that is held in conjunction with the High Plains Book Fest. The 2021 High Plains Book Awards and High Plains BookFest will take place Sept. 23-25.