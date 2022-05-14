High schoolers earn degrees from MPCC

Two area high school students earned associate degrees from Mid-Plains Community College before receiving their high school diplomas.

The accomplishment by Maverick Naughtin of Sutherland and Molly Staples of Broken Bow was possible because they both successfully completed enough dual credit classes through MPCC.

Their efforts put them a step ahead in terms of college level academics and will save them money in the long run.

Maverick Naughtin

“I was very fortunate that Sutherland High School completely supports dual credit classes,” Naughtin said. “I went that route because it was more affordable to take college courses through dual credit than to take the same classes at a university later on. I also liked the efficiency of dual credit. If you can take one class that counts for two — why wouldn’t you?”

All of the dual credit classes Naughtin took were through Mid-Plains. He took most of them via Zoom — only coming to campus for labs. There was just one of them, a communications class, that was completely on campus.

Naughtin enrolled in his first college class his freshman year of high school.

Two of the college classes Naughtin had this year were chemistry and physics. He took them not as dual credit, but as a separate course load.

“Those were the classes I enjoyed the most,” Naughtin said. “They got me very interested in the STEM fields.”

Naughtin will receive an Associate of Science degree from MPCC during the college’s commencement ceremony in North Platte on Friday. He will begin studying civil engineering at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s College of Engineering this fall.

Naughtin appreciated the ability to take some of the tougher classes in a smaller setting. He found the instructors to be accessible and more than willing to help if he had questions.

Naughtin said he’s grateful to MPCC for the start it gave him and for the opportunities that have come his way as a result.

Naughtin isn’t the first in his family to receive an associate degree before a high school diploma. He follows in the footsteps of his brother, Dominic, and sister, Bonita.

Molly Staples

Staples began taking MPCC math classes via dual credit as a sophomore in high school.

“I’ve taken additional dual credit classes here and there ever since,” Staples said. “This year, Kaci Johnson (MPCC Broken Bow Campus administrator) visited my school and said if I could take a few more classes I could get an associate degree from Mid-Plains. It’s still really shocking to me that I was able to do that. I never thought it would be an opportunity for me.”

Like Naughtin, Staples had a strong support system in her instructors.

Staples will receive an Associate of Science degree from MPCC and will be two years ahead of her peers when she begins classes at Doane University, in Crete, this fall.

She plans to study actuarial science, which is the study of identifying and evaluating risk, specifically for insurance companies and pension plans.

For more information, go to mpcc.edu.