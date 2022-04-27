High schoolers to benefit from North Platte Giving Day

Donations to the North Platte Public Schools Foundation will be put towards scholarships for students taking dual credit classes at North Platte High School.

“NPHS students have the ability to earn college credit while in high school but often are unable to afford the additional cost for tuition.” said Terri Burchell, executive director of NPPS Foundation. Last year the foundation raised enough for 18 students to receive $150 towards the almost $300 tuition for a three credit class. The district provides a $25 per credit hour refund once a student has successfully passed the course and filled out the appropriate forms. Mid-Plains Community College also provides a reduced tuition rate for high school students.

“Everyone sees the value for students who are ready to start early with furthering their education,” Burchell said. “This is a great way to help students reach their fullest potential.”

On average there are 180 NPHS students, each semester, taking at least one dual credit class, according to a release from the foundation. Some students would like to take more college classes if they had access to scholarships. NPHS seniors may qualify to enroll at Mid-Plains Community College to take building construction or college classes, if classes aren’t available through dual credit. Many of the class credits are able to transfer to other higher education institutions. Students should talk to their guidance counselor.

Hosted by the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, North Platte Giving Day is a 24-hour online fundraising event that provides an opportunity for people to donate to their favorite causes in Lincoln County. The actual event is Wednesday, but financial contributions can be made before the event.

Contributions can be made online with a computer, smartphone or tablet at northplattegivingday.org/nppsf. Checks can also be delivered in-person or mailed to the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation at 121 N. Dewey St., No. 112, in North Platte.

The minimum donation is $10, but there’s no maximum gift limit. People can give to as many nonprofits as they would like. Donations are tax deductible as charitable contributions.

The nonprofits will receive 100% of the money allotted to them. As an added bonus, they will have a chance to win cash prizes from sponsors.