Hirschfeld’s hosting Prom For All

Hirschfeld’s Prom Shoppe is hosting “Prom For All” beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 28.

The event is designed to allow girls who otherwise could not afford a dress the chance to select a prom dress for free, according to a press release from the downtown North Platte store.

This year Hirschfeld’s Prom Shoppe has hundreds of dresses that are all nearly new, slightly used prom dresses in a complete range of sizes, colors and styles, the release said.

Anticipating a high turnout this year, Prom For All is going to be held in a new location at 304 E. Fifth St. This location is the Crowns & Gowns Showroom, which will allow for more space to shop and dressing rooms for the girls.

“Hirschfeld’s Prom Shoppe welcomes girls from all over to come shop during Prom For All and select a prom dress for free, no questions asked,” the release said. “We understand that Prom is more important than ever this year, and we don’t want a dress to stand in the way of making those memories.”