LINCOLN — People will remember the year 2020 for many reasons, a year of challenges, resilience, and change.
To capture the events structuring this historic year, History Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council are seeking artists for the new project, “Historic Posters Reimagined, 2020 History in the Making.”
Artists are invited to create posters to address today’s themes, including but not limited to COVID-19, economic hardship, equality, racial injustice and voter participation. Posters might encourage safe practices, social change, community investment, racial equity, mutual aid, empathy and compassion
and more.
History Nebraska said in a press release that it hopes this project will artistically record and increase reflection on 2020 as a year of history in the making.
“Nebraska has a long history of circulating posters that encourage social change,” said Jessica Strube, project lead for History Nebraska. “In the spirit of past poster campaigns, we want to see what today’s artists create for positive public action.”
The Nebraska Arts Council said it hopes artists will see this as an opportunity to inspire and help others with their designs about contemporary issues.
“Artists interpret the world visually. We can’t wait to see how they use those skills for this project,” says Meagan Dion, project lead for the Nebraska Arts Council.
Artists have until Aug. 17 to respond to the request for qualifications, which can be found at history.nebraska.gov/posterproject. A Selection Committee will select 10 Nebraska artists to create one 11- by 17-inch poster each to represent a message relevant to 2020 experiences inspired by the design qualities of historic posters. Nebraska artists age 18 and older are eligible to submit their qualifications. The poster should not reference specific political parties or candidates. Poster messaging should not use derogatory or offensive language or imagery. History Nebraska will retain one print for their collection, mount an online exhibition, and may use the posters in future History Nebraska exhibitions.
