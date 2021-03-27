History Nebraska to present awards

LINCOLN — History Nebraska has announced the winners of the 2021 History Nebraska Awards. History Nebraska annually recognizes people that provide significant contributions to the preservation and interpretation of Nebraska history. Winners will be presented with their awards during a special Legislative event on April 7 at the historic Kennard House in Lincoln, according to a press release.

The James L. Sellers Memorial Award will be given to Lisa Lindell of Brookings, South Dakota. Lisa is being recognized for her article, “‘The Nebraska Cyclone’: Lillie Williams and the Embrace of Sport and Spectacle,” published in Nebraska History Magazine in 2019. Judges from Doane University wrote, “the information that Lindell includes about Williams’s early life shows careful and thorough research, as does her discussion of the history of cycling and of women’s involvement in professional sports.”