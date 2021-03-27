 Skip to main content
History Nebraska to present awards
LINCOLN — History Nebraska has announced the winners of the 2021 History Nebraska Awards. History Nebraska annually recognizes people that provide significant contributions to the preservation and interpretation of Nebraska history. Winners will be presented with their awards during a special Legislative event on April 7 at the historic Kennard House in Lincoln, according to a press release.

The awards are:

» 2021 Champion of History Award — Genoa Indian School Foundation, Genoa.

» 2021 History Nebraska Excellence in Teaching Award — Michael Sandstrom, Chadron Public Schools, Chadron.

» 2021 History Nebraska Advocacy Award — Dan Worth, BVH Architects, Lincoln.

» 2021 Nebraska State Historic Preservation Award — Tom McLeay, Clarity Development, Omaha.

» 2021 James L. Sellers Award — Lisa Lindell, Brookings, South Dakota.

The James L. Sellers Memorial Award will be given to Lisa Lindell of Brookings, South Dakota. Lisa is being recognized for her article, “‘The Nebraska Cyclone’: Lillie Williams and the Embrace of Sport and Spectacle,” published in Nebraska History Magazine in 2019. Judges from Doane University wrote, “the information that Lindell includes about Williams’s early life shows careful and thorough research, as does her discussion of the history of cycling and of women’s involvement in professional sports.”

The James L. Sellers Memorial Award was created in 1967. The award is given each year for the “best article” published in a volume of Nebraska History Magazine.

