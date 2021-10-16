Home weatherization can lower utility costs

Would you like to spend less of your household income on utilities? October is National Energy Awareness Month and the perfect time to apply for the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Weatherization Assistance Program. The WAP works to reduce heating and cooling costs for low-income Americans, particularly the elderly, people with disabilities, and children, by installing energy conservation and energy efficiency measures, such as blower door directed air sealing, wall and attic insulation, furnace repair or replacement and duct sealing, according to a press release.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy recently released the results of the Utility Consumption Evaluation for the WAP. Measures installed by the WAP crew at Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska resulted in an average savings of 14.7% for homes with gas utilities and 11.3% for homes with electric utilities. The statewide average savings for natural gas utilities was 12.06% and for electric utilities the savings were 6.54%. Our agency serves 27 counties in south central Nebraska.

For more information, go to communityactionmidne.com/weatherization or contact the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska office in your area.