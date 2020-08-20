COZAD — Wilson Public Library in Cozad will virtually host NASA scientist Dr. Candice Bedford at 4 p.m. on Tuesday to talk about, “How to Be an Interplanetary Explorer and we’ll test your Mars knowledge after,” according to a press release.
This program will take place via ringcentral, a program similar to Zoom. A link will be sent on Monday via the email provided upon registration. Only one registration is required per family. The registration form is available at forms.gle/25eS5hBJKyrnEcYE6.
Dr. Candice Bedford is a postdoctoral researcher at the Lunar & Planetary Institute/Johnson Space Center, a foreign collaborator on the NASA Mars Science Laboratory CheMin science team and a member of the Semi-Autonomous Navigation of Detrital Environments Mars analog mission science team. Her research focuses on untangling the geochemical effects of mineral sorting, chemical weathering and alteration from source rock characteristics on the Earth and Mars through using analytical techniques employed by current and future Mars missions.
Her research at the LPI and JSC has taken her to Mars analog sites in Iceland to participate in the SAND-E rover field trials and analyze the sedimentary systems, from source to sink, using portable geochemical devices and laboratory-based techniques. Understanding how these sedimentary processes influenced the geochemistry of the deposited sediments can provide information on the environments under which they were eroded, transported and deposited, as well as the composition of the crust from which they were derived, giving an important insight into the ancient and modern crustal processes of Mars. Dr. Bedford’s current research within the SAND-E science team also involves trialling several operations scenarios including drone footage and autonomous software in preparation for the NASA Mars2020 mission. Her research interests include geochemistry, sedimentology, igneous petrology, astrobiology and planetary exploration.
The library’s NASA@MyLibrary grant ends in 2020 with activities winding up this fall. This grant is made possible through the support of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Science Mission Directorate as part of its STEM Activation program. The American Library Association Public Programs Office, in partnership with the National Center for Interactive Learning at the Space Science Institute, the Pacific Science Center, Cornerstones of Science and Education Development Center sponsored this grant.
All programs are free and open to the public. Call 308-784-2019 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.