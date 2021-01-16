Humanities Nebraska resumes ‘Dear Stranger’

Humanities Nebraska has announced another round of its letter-exchange program, “Dear Stranger.” Originally conceived by Oregon Humanities, “Dear Stranger” connect people from all over the state by inviting Nebraskans to write a letter to someone they’ve never met.

“Dear Stranger received such positive feedback, we hope to expand the number of participants this time,” Mary L. Yager, associate director, said in a press release. “With the pandemic still limiting activities, Nebraskans are craving opportunities to connect with people of different backgrounds and experiences to share their thoughts, stories and memories.”

The premise is simple: Write a letter, get a letter and make a new connection. Humanities Nebraska staff and volunteers will match each letter received with a counterpart from a different part of the state. After the first anonymous exchange, each pair of letter writers is free to share contact information to continue the conversation.

For letter writers who are interested, HN has offered the following prompt for this round of letters, which must be postmarked by Feb. 28. The theme for this round is place. Participants are encouraged to address the theme in any way they choose.