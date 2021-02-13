Humanities Nebraska resumes ‘Valuing the Vote’

“Valuing the Vote,” a conversation series hosted online by Humanities Nebraska, resumes next week with special guests who will share first-hand stories of the U.S. Civil Rights movement.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, featured speakers will be Charlie Cobb, a field secretary for the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee and a leader of Freedom Summer, and Leslie McLemore, a civil rights activist and a Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party delegate who went to the 1964 convention, according to a press release from Humanities Nebraska.
Willie Barney, founder and president of Omaha’s Empowerment Network, will facilitate both of these conversations.
At 1 p.m. on Feb. 24, Professor Martha S. Jones will discuss her new book “Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All,” selected by TIME magazine as a “must-read” book for 2020. Jones is the Society of Black Alumni Presidential Professor, professor of history, and a professor at the SNF Agora Institute at The Johns Hopkins University. She is a legal and cultural historian whose work examines how black Americans have shaped the story of American democracy.
Additional programming in the series will be announced as it is scheduled.
“The first four installments of the series, which we hosted last November, were really eye-opening and launched some excellent conversations on women and politics,” said Mary Yager, HN associate director. “We’re excited to bring audiences together again to look at the Civil Rights movement through the eyes of people who were there, fighting for their voices to be heard in the U.S. voting and legislative process.”
Individuals and organizations such as libraries, schools, and clubs are invited to register for email alerts, recordings of the November conversations, and other information at humanitiesnebraska.org/vote. All registered names will be eligible for book and DVD drawings throughout the series, and easy access to recordings available for viewing later. Registering organizations are encouraged to engage their constituents to participate either together at their locations (as social distancing allows) or individually at home.
“Valuing the Vote” was funded by the Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Humanities Nebraska is a statewide nonprofit that helps Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, private donations, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.