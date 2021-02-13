Humanities Nebraska resumes ‘Valuing the Vote’

“Valuing the Vote,” a conversation series hosted online by Humanities Nebraska, resumes next week with special guests who will share first-hand stories of the U.S. Civil Rights movement.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, featured speakers will be Charlie Cobb, a field secretary for the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee and a leader of Freedom Summer, and Leslie McLemore, a civil rights activist and a Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party delegate who went to the 1964 convention, according to a press release from Humanities Nebraska.

Willie Barney, founder and president of Omaha’s Empowerment Network, will facilitate both of these conversations.

At 1 p.m. on Feb. 24, Professor Martha S. Jones will discuss her new book “Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All,” selected by TIME magazine as a “must-read” book for 2020. Jones is the Society of Black Alumni Presidential Professor, professor of history, and a professor at the SNF Agora Institute at The Johns Hopkins University. She is a legal and cultural historian whose work examines how black Americans have shaped the story of American democracy.

Additional programming in the series will be announced as it is scheduled.