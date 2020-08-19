LINCOLN — Hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program Sept. 1, the start of the archery deer season. Eight processors will be available around the state, according to a Nebraska Game and Parks press release. Three additional processors will accept deer for the program starting Nov. 14.
Hunters pay no processing costs for deer accepted by processors for this donation-driven program.
The HHH program is funded solely by tax-deductible contributions. Ground venison is distributed by charitable organizations to Nebraskans in need. Hunters should first talk with processors but may keep antlers, head and cape and donate the rest of the deer. Processors accept only whole deer in good condition to ensure a good yield of pure ground venison.
The participating meat processors include Belschner Custom Meats of Amherst, SteakMaster of Elwood starting Nov. 14 and Kelley’s Custom Pack of North Platte.
Learn more about the program and how to support it at outdoornebraska.org/hhh, or contact program coordinator Teresa Lombard at 402-471-5430 or teresa.lombard@nebraska.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.