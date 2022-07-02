Husker undergrads receive research stipends

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has awarded stipends to 174 Husker undergraduates to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.

Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activities for 20 hours per week. The students’ projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education and fisheries and wildlife.

Following is a list of area students by hometown who received summer UCARE awards, with their year in school, academic majors and project title:

Gothenburg: William Anderson, freshman, horticulture, “Diversifying Nebraska Agriculture and Education through Breeding Sweet Corn and Popcorn with Novel Nutritional, Taste and Aesthetic Characteristics.”

Ogallala: Samantha Byrd, junior, history, “Petitioning for Freedom: Habeas Corpus in the American West.”

Students from the Nebraska Summer Research program and UCARE will present their research at a campus research symposium on Aug. 5.

For more information on undergraduate research at Nebraska, go to ucare.unl.edu.