Inaugural Hemp Conference is March 25-26

Researchers and University of Nebraska Extension professionals will be speaking and sharing ideas during the inaugural Nebraska Hemp Conference and Trade Show on March 25-26.

Organizers anticipate 350 people to attend the inaugural show, according to a press release from the university.

Topics will include different types of hemp, trends across the U.S., growing practices, pest and disease control and harvest practices.

The conference is sponsored in part by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Midwest Hop Producers LLC. Conference proceeds will support further industrial hemp research and education.

Registration, agenda, sponsorships and other details will be available starting Tuesday at grownebraskahemp.com.