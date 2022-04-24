Individuals attend early childhood conference

HOLDREGE — Sixty-two individuals attended an early childhood conference, “The ABCs of Child Care,” at the Phelps County Ag Center in Holdrege, according to a press release from Central Community College.

The conference was designed for child care providers: staff members for child care centers, preschools, Head Start and elementary schools, parents and other interested individuals.

Participants were able to attend sessions on creative support strategies for developmental concerns, communication skills in a COVID-19 world, do-it-yourself early learning and STEM play, empowering child-led play and working on your business versus working in your business.

The participants from the area were:

Cozad

Amanda Schukei.

Eustis

Sondra Koch.

Lexington

Amanda Berry, Carol Hinrich, Ranae Lux, Lisa Pebley and Vickie Unterseher.

McCook

Jackie Grassia.

North Platte

Dorothy Rice.