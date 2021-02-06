Jacobson: Beauty in your winter garden

The fourth season can indeed be interesting and fun to plan. Many of us only plan our landscapes for the bloom times; Spring and summer — but there are many interesting winter cultivars for the landscape. As you look around your backyard, remember gardening is creative and dynamic. It is never too early to plan for your winter garden next year, assess your needs, do the research and reap rewards. This process is called winterscaping. It is true that when the temperatures dip below freezing, flowers are extremely rare, but with a little pre-planning, your gardens can still be colorful, full of texture and shape all year.
Many gardeners think of winter as a down time. Nothing happening, flowers are gone, leaves have fallen and evergreens huddle against the cold. Even as blizzards rage and cold winds lash the landscape, many other things are going on below the ground. Early bulbs are swelling and putting out their first shoots. Perennials aided by the cold are undergoing chemical changes that will equip them for the new growth cycle. Seeds are similarly reacting to the cold and getting ready to sprout.
Above ground, winter is a time of special beauty. Berries sparkle on shrubs, while others have burnished bronze appearances. The leafless branches of trees cast shadows across the freshly fallen snow in the rays of the late afternoon sun.
The bark hidden by the leaves of summer comes into its own in the winter. Barks of silvery gray, white, green, deeply fissured, sleek as a seal or curiously pocked by a peeling surface give interest to a wonderful winter landscape if we but just look. Color is everywhere. The winter stems of red twig dogwood, which is a lovely native shrub that loses its leaves, but its stems turn bright red in winter.
Winterberry holly loses its leaves but produces bright red berries that catch your eye all winter until the birds eat them up. Pussy willows have bare stems in the winter, but their catkins are a welcome and lovely harbinger of spring in early March, offering some of the earliest pollination opportunities for many insects.
The wheat gold of dried grasses stands out in bright contrast against the backdrop of dark evergreens. There is even the surprising yellow of ribbon-like witch-hazel flowers which bloom in midwinter or the delicate lavenders and blues of tiny species of crocuses under the January snow. Pansies are great bonuses for winter color.
Conifers are not the only evergreens that are available. There is a nice selection of evergreen shrubs that do not lose their leaves in winter. Nandina “firepower” is a small shrub, green in summer, turns red in the fall and maintains this color throughout winter months. Boxwood is an evergreen shrub that has been popular since Colonial days. You can find boxwood cultivars that do not have an odor, and require little or no pruning.
As you take a winter stroll to help with the cabin fever as we social distance, look around and you’ll be surprised at all of the color, texture and interest of the landscape. Go to some of the public areas such as our local parks or native areas for ideas, share ideas with friends and neighbors, or visit a nearby sunken garden, arboretum or botanical garden.
When inquiring or purchasing plants, make sure the plants fit the location, soil type, height and maturity for the purpose you are looking for: Right plant for the right place. Winter winds and sun are very hard on plants. Remember right plant, right place is always good advice. Some plants need a lot of shelter and others tolerate open areas. Do your research before you buy to ensure your plantings will be around for many years and not just the first growing season.
For additional information on the Master Gardener program classes, please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research, Education and Extension Center at 308-532-2683. Think about adding master gardener classes to your calendar in 2021, the college level horticulture classes are held Tuesdays from February to April.