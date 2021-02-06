Jacobson: Beauty in your winter garden

The fourth season can indeed be interesting and fun to plan. Many of us only plan our landscapes for the bloom times; Spring and summer — but there are many interesting winter cultivars for the landscape. As you look around your backyard, remember gardening is creative and dynamic. It is never too early to plan for your winter garden next year, assess your needs, do the research and reap rewards. This process is called winterscaping. It is true that when the temperatures dip below freezing, flowers are extremely rare, but with a little pre-planning, your gardens can still be colorful, full of texture and shape all year.

Many gardeners think of winter as a down time. Nothing happening, flowers are gone, leaves have fallen and evergreens huddle against the cold. Even as blizzards rage and cold winds lash the landscape, many other things are going on below the ground. Early bulbs are swelling and putting out their first shoots. Perennials aided by the cold are undergoing chemical changes that will equip them for the new growth cycle. Seeds are similarly reacting to the cold and getting ready to sprout.

Above ground, winter is a time of special beauty. Berries sparkle on shrubs, while others have burnished bronze appearances. The leafless branches of trees cast shadows across the freshly fallen snow in the rays of the late afternoon sun.