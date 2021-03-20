Jacobson: Clean up around your garden in the spring

» Check trees: Before the leaves come on the trees, it is a good time to check them for dead, broken, rubbing branches or winter damage. Depending on the type of tree, the best time for major pruning may vary, but you can always snip a few dead, diseased, or misplaced branches. Also, cut off suckers that grow straight up from the roots of some trees. These weaken the tree and detract from its appearance.

» Prune back shrubs that flower on new wood: The shrubs in my yard that fall under this heading are my Little Princess spirea, abelia, Annabelle hydrangea, butterfly bush, beautyberry, knock-out roses, Jackmani Clematis and Russian sage. As a general rule, cut them back to about one foot.

» Cut back all perennials: Wait until late April or early May to do this because the old dead stems and debris protect the crowns from the cold.

» Edge: Now is a great time to edge the beds when the ground is soft, and your lawn. Grass is easy to dig and comes out easily early Spring. Cut a straight-edge and throw all the soil and discarded grass in the compost pile. At the same time, look for perennial weeds and pull them out as you go along. I use my long-handled digger to remove the wild onion. You have to get the compllete bulb or it will be back bigger than ever. And never throw it in the compost.