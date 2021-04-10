Jacobson: Companion planting can be very beneficial for your garden

Companion planting is growing two or more crops near each other using the theory that improved pest management and reduced pesticide use enhances pollination and allows for higher vegetable yields.

Consider the following approaches to incorporate companion planting into your backyard vegetable plot.

Gardeners can enlist the aid of beneficial organisms such as ladybird beetles, lacewings, mantids, spiders and predatory mites in the battle against pest population by growing plants that create habitat for those beneficials near vegetables under siege.

Plants such as basil, cilantro, dill, fennel and parsley are among those that provide shelter and food for various life stages of predatory and beneficial parasites. In addition to attracting the natural enemies of garden pests, companion species are useful in luring and retaining pollinators in the garden. Plants such as buckwheat and clover are excellent choices for attracting bees to adjacent pollinator requiring crops with the added benefit of serving as weed-suppressing cover crops.

Companion planting, with its various pairings is best used with a greater objective in mind than merely positioning plants in relation to one another. Maintain diversity in the garden, as in nature, to protect health and productivity of a community of plants.