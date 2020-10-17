Jacobson: Find the right trees and shrubbery for a fall garden

As I looked out my two-story bedroom window this morning, the colors in my backyard reaching out to the river caught my eye. The various yellows, reds and oranges of maples and sumac, and the bronzing of the burr oaks were just striking as the sun was peering through the leaves. Autumn brings colors of a different kind. No longer do we see generous varieties of pink, purple and white from flowers, but hot colors or red, orange and yellow from foliage as plants prepare for the winter months ahead.

This seasonal change has not only brought on a change in color in our gardens but a change in our garden chores. The summer was filled with weeding and watering. Days were too hot to begin projects, whether planting or garden construction. But now that the weather is cooler hopefully those garden projects have begun again.

Many plants come to life through colorful leaves and bark. Fall is the second-best time to plant, so why not design a fall and winter garden? It is important to carefully choose, place and plant your trees and shrubs. The trick is to know what the effect is that you may want, design the area for an all-season garden focusing on the fall and winter, and choose the right plant for that particular location.