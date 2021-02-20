Jacobson: How extreme weather conditions affect our landscapes

Predictions of climate change suggest major changes in temperature and rainfall, as well as in frequency and timing of extreme weather, all in varying degrees and patterns. Although the details of these pattern changes are still uncertain, we can be sure of profound effects on ecological processes in and functioning of landscapes.

In Nebraska, we have unusual weather that leaves an impact on our landscape, especially reflecting back to the floods of 2019. Any type of weather event from snowstorms, hail, rain or even droughts can dramatically impact the greenery in your yard. Keep reading to learn how your landscape could be affected by one of these events. Winter can be a brutal season for landscapes with snow and ice, but spring can be just as damaging with rainstorms and flooding. It’s always good to be prepared and know ahead of time how different weather events an affect your property, from droughts, flooding and erosion, to tree and lawn damage.

Droughts and flooding