Jacobson: How’s your garden growing? Here are some tips that can help

It’s been estimated that 75% of the population is now involved in gardening at some level, and the percentage is only estimated to increase. This year could easily see this percentage rising due to the turmoil and uncertainty 2020 has brought. Many looking for more stability in their lives are turning to gardening to provide for basic necessities as they see empty grocery shelves and food shortages suddenly appearing in local grocery stores. Some of this newly found gardening enthusiasm will meet with success; some will meet with mistakes and frustration.
During my years of gardening, I have made practically every gardening mistake imaginable. Yet from these failures has come a basic set of principles that has made gardening easier for me. This is nothing special: Most people who have gardened over time have similar principles that make their lives in the garden easier. Here are some that work for me.
The first borrows from the popular realtors’ slogan of “Location. Location. Location.” It sounds almost too obvious to state, but put plants where they will grow. Remember, plants are not furniture. You can’t always put them where you want. A dogwood tree planted in the middle of a south-facing lawn will not thrive as well as one planted in partial shade. Dogwoods are typically understory trees in the wild growing on the edges of wooded areas or in groups and will not thrive in locations with too much sun or wind. British garden designer Beth Chatto won fame when she coined the phrase “Right Plant, Right Place” that turned gardening on its head some 50 years ago.
Closely allied with the above principle is the concept of placing plants in favorable soil conditions rather than trying to amend the soil to suit the plants. Our soils in west central Nebraska are alkaline and sandy at times, so it is best to not plant trees and vegetation that prefer low pH soils.
Regarding flowering plants, make sure to keep up with deadheading them. For those who need a definition, deadheading is the act of removing dead flower heads from a plant to encourage further blooming. It may sound strange to think that keeping flowers in bloom is similar to an act of war against plants, but that’s exactly what is happening. Gardeners are constantly working at cross-purposes with their flowering plants. They buy them for their blooms. Plants, on the other hand, produce flowers to get fertilized. While gardeners want the flowers, the plants want the seeds that result when insects fertilize the flowers. As soon as plants are fertilized, they stop producing flowers and switch to producing seeds to propagate their species. People want flowers. Plants want to survive. It’s that simple.
While we’re on the subject of deadheading, it’s a good idea to remove all blooms when setting out plants. I know this idea goes against almost everything gardeners want to do at planting time, but it gives the plants extra time to acclimate to new growing conditions and establish roots instead of concentrating on flower output. Also, remember the concept of grouping in odd numbers when setting out plants. It’s more aesthetically pleasing because an odd number of plants can be arranged in an irregular cluster, which looks more natural than a straight line or block shape.
Consider using native plants. They are better for pollinators. Keep in mind that honey bees, wasps, flies and some really scary-looking insects pollinate plants equally well; so, don’t indiscriminately kill whatever flying creature you find intimidating. Hummingbirds are also pollinators and are currently on migration through our area, so feed them well and enjoy!
Also consider planting single-flowered varieties alongside ornamental cultivars. Single-flowered plants have a simple corolla, or ring of petals, with visible pollen-covered anthers. These are the flowers that have co-evolved with pollinators. Double-flowered plants, on the other hand, have a dense head of petals, making them showier, but decreasing the amount of pollen available to insects. It also makes it more difficult for pollinators to access the remaining anthers buried deep within the thick blooms. Don’t misunderstand. Showy ornamental human-selected cultivars have a place in any garden. Just plant them in moderation so that the majority of flowers can provide nectar, pollen and nesting materials to local pollinators.
Speaking of flowers, don’t spray insecticides when plants are in bloom. Insecticides kill all insects, the good along with the bad. Out of over a million described species of insects, less than 1% are considered serious pests. The vast majority are either totally harmless or are beneficial.
Don’t make fertilizer the first thing reached for when plants exhibit signs of stress or disease. Most people think of fertilizer as food for plants. It is not and can cause more harm than good. Fertilizer is not plant food. Plant nutrition refers to the plant needs and uses of basic chemical elements. Fertilization is the term used when these elements are supplied to the environment around the plant. Plants produce their own food using water, carbon dioxide and energy from the sun.
Look for plants that can be obtained locally. A special cabbage rose that has thrived for years for a neighbor is more likely to grow in your garden than some exotic British specimen bred under different environmental conditions. Graciously accepting a grocery bag full of overcrowded black-eyed Susans offered by a fellow gardener becomes a win-win situation for both of you. Also, sharing plants with other plant lovers creates strong friendships with some of the nicest people you’re likely to ever come across.
Don’t fall for clever marketing techniques and end up spending more money than need be. Often when buying perennials, bigger size at point of purchase means higher price. A small 4-inch pot costing around $3 will be far less expensive than the same plant potted up in an 8-inch container priced at close to $10. In time, under good growing conditions, both plants will end up equal in size. All that’s needed is a little patience and care on the part of the gardener. Also, don’t be fooled by the term perennial into thinking that the plant will return year after year. Hardy lily turf comes back consistently; that new specialized rudbeckia displaying those wonderful double-headed orange blooms is going to be a lot less reliable. Some perennials are long-lived; others persist only a few years.
And, finally, stick with gardening through both the good and the bad times. Former radio personality Paul Harvey once offered a little bit of sobering perspective on just how critical gardening is when he reportedly reminded his listeners that “Despite all our accomplishments, we owe our existence to a 6-inch layer of topsoil and the fact that it rains.” Tend the garden well.
For additional information on gardening or to get personal answers to landscape questions, contact a master gardener resource through Nebraska Extension, West Central Research and Extension Center at 308-696-6781.
