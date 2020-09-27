Jacobson: How to harvest and store your herbs

You’ve been diligent about picking your seeds or small plants for planting in spring, watched your beautiful herbs grow from little sprouts to large, bushy plants, flowering with delicate or large flowers, sharing their fragrance and taste abundantly. Now that you’ve grown all these herbs, how do you harvest the abundance? For many years, growing up on the farm I would migrate to my mother’s massive gardens to the corner of herbs, enjoying how they looked and smelled, not really knowing what to do with the plants, except the occasional sage, dill, oregano or parsley in various sauces, canning recipes and dishes. Since that time so many years ago, I’ve taken a journey that has brought much knowledge about plants, mostly what they offer for our own good health. Growing and harvesting your herbs is one of the joys of life and it’s an easy way to bring culinary diversity to your table.

Different herbs are harvested at different times. Nebraska Extension Publications guides on herbs can give you local research for our area. Some herbs are best harvested before they flower (lemon balm, rosemary, thyme, oregano, sage), others while they’re in full bloom (lavender, anise hyssop, butterfly weed, dandelion, skullcap), and others for their roots (marshmallow, purple cone flower or Echinacea, dandelion, valerian), berries (elderberry, hawthorn, choke berry) or bark (slippery elm, oak, elder).