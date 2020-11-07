Jacobson: November gardening can get you prepared for spring

Shrubs and trees can still be planted. The ground isn’t frozen, so there is still a bit of time for roots to develop. When planting, always remember to dig the hole twice as wide as the ball of the plant. Don’t dig it any deeper, as the root ball must sit soundly on existing soil. If planting an individual plant, backfill with the native soil that you took out of the hole. However, if you are planting an entire bed with multiple plants, adding compost and working it into the entire bed is recommended. Still keep these newly planted shrubs and trees watered until the ground freezes. Often the demise of a fall planted shrub or tree is due to our lack of watering, not the plant itself. A general rule of thumb is that the plant needs one inch of water per week, either through rainfall, or garden hose.

Turf can use a bit of attention this time of year. Aeration will improve compaction from mowers and foot traffic from summer use as well as allow an opportunity to add compost and over-seed. Although the best time to do this is in September, our warm fall weather this year allows us time to still improve the soil that supports our lawns. If choosing to do this yourself, rent a core aerator. Core aerators actually pull plugs from the turf. This gives more space for the compost and follow up seeding to take hold.